Portion of Adelaide Street in London, Ont., closes for railway repairs

The City of London, Ont., says Adelaide Street North between Central Avenue and Pall Mall Street will close this weekend for CP Rail repair.

The closure begins Saturday Nov. 7 at 6 a.m. and will last until 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

It will close to motorists, as well as cyclists and pedestrians.

The City says this closure is to allow CP Rail to “…continue necessary track realignment ahead of the Adelaide Street underpass construction scheduled for 2021/2022.”

980 CFPL LEXUS OF LONDON TRAFFIC: Adelaide St N. is closed between Pall Mall St. and Central Ave. until 11 p.m. Sunday for CP Rail work. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/CTnWOjUgZd — 980 London Traffic (@London_Traffic) November 7, 2020

Those heading to the Carling Heights COVID-19 assessment centre are asked to give themselves extra time to reach their destination.

A signed detour is in effect.

The City says this portion of Adelaide Street North will close down again for two days later this month, but did not specify when.

