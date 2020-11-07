Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Portion of Adelaide Street in London, Ont., closes for railway repairs

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 7, 2020 12:05 pm
The closure begins Saturday Nov. 7 at 6 a.m. and will last until 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
File Photo / Getty Images

The City of London, Ont., says Adelaide Street North between Central Avenue and Pall Mall Street will close this weekend for CP Rail repair.

The closure begins Saturday Nov. 7 at 6 a.m. and will last until 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

It will close to motorists, as well as cyclists and pedestrians.

Read more: Richmond Street road closure in effect

The City says this closure is to allow CP Rail to “…continue necessary track realignment ahead of the Adelaide Street underpass construction scheduled for 2021/2022.”

Those heading to the Carling Heights COVID-19 assessment centre are asked to give themselves extra time to reach their destination.

A signed detour is in effect.

The City says this portion of Adelaide Street North will close down again for two days later this month, but did not specify when.

LondonTrafficroad closureAdelaide StreetAdelaide Street NorthLondon road closureAdelaide Street closedAdelaide Street LondonCP Rail repair
