Mod Club Theatre becomes latest live music venue in Toronto to close

The Mod Club Theatre has become the latest notable live music venue in Toronto to announce it is closing.

“Serving you for the last two decades has been full of great memories and good times,” the business announced in posts on its website and social media channels Friday evening.

“Our goal was always striving to bring big smiles, positive vibrations and memories that will last a lifetime.”

The statement said the venue, located on College Street in Little Italy since 2002, closed “effective immediately.”

It wasn’t clear what was behind the decision to close the club’s doors. Global News contacted representatives for the venue, but a response wasn’t received by the time of publication.

The Mod Club has been a popular concert hall and hosted notable artists such as The Weeknd, who in a July Facebook post described it as the “stage that changed (his) life.”

The announcement prompted a flood of reaction on social media.

“So sad. This quality venue was committed to great-sounding shows. Such a shame,” artist Sarah Slean said in a post on Twitter.

Past concert-goers also expressed their disappointment after the news was shared.

“This makes me extremely sad. The Mod Club was one of my favourite concert venues in Toronto, and it’s where I got to see the likes of Amy Winehouse and @samsmith. I’ll miss this place,” Mark Churaman wrote on Twitter.

“One of my favourite concert venues. I’ll always remember the kind gesture of one of the workers who saw I could barely see over the balcony railing at a show. He went to grab a stool for me to sit on! The owners were so gracious when I told them how much I appreciated that,” Jenny Thongkham tweeted.

The closure of the Mod Club is another blow to the city’s live music industry. In September, it was announced Sneaky Dee’s was closing to make way for a proposed condo development.

The Cadillac Lounge, the Silver Dollar Room, The Hoxton, and Soybomb are other facilities have also closed in recent years.

