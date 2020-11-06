Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

‘Alarming’ spike in drug toxicity prompts warning from Abbotsford police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 8:42 pm
Click to play video 'Langley father speaks out about his family’s heartbreaking loss to overdose crisis' Langley father speaks out about his family’s heartbreaking loss to overdose crisis
WATCH: (Nov. 5) Langley father speaks out about his family's heartbreaking loss to overdose crisis

Abbotsford police have issued a public warning about an unusually toxic batch of drugs on the street.

In a Friday bulletin, the department said it was concerned about a possible spike in overdose deaths, amid street drugs that are almost four times as toxic as usual.

Read more: ‘It’s taking more lives than COVID,’ says grieving dad of B.C.’s fentanyl epidemic

“We do not have the exact numbers of overdoses and deaths, but what our officers and street workers have been seeing is alarming,” said Insp. Tom Chesley.

“We do not want to wait for specific statistics to confirm our suspicions.”

Click to play video 'Victoria police make major fentanyl bust' Victoria police make major fentanyl bust
Victoria police make major fentanyl bust

Police say they’ve seen the toxic drugs having a disproportionate impact on people in their 20s, but are warning all drug users.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The force is appealing to people to not use drugs alone, and if they are going to use, to visit one of Abbotsford’s overdose prevention sites.

Read more: A kilogram of ‘unusually rare, high-concentration’ fentanyl seized in Victoria bust

The warning comes as B.C. grapples with soaring overdose deaths amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Victoria police announced they had seized a kilogram of fentanyl so pure it could have produced nearly a half-million deadly doses.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylOverdoseOpioidAbbotsford policeopioid overdosesafe supplydrug toxicitytoxic drugs
Flyers
More weekly flyers