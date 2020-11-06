RCMP seeking driver with possible information in Vancouver Island triple homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police on Vancouver Island are looking to speak with a motorist they believe could have information on a triple homicide.

Three people were found dead and a fourth badly injured at a gravel pit near the Melrose Forest Service Road in the Whiskey Creek area near the small community of Coombs, north of Nanaimo on Sunday.

One victim was found on the road, while two were found in a burned-out travel trailer and another was found with apparent gunshot wounds in another trailer.

Paramedics airlifted one person from the scene in critical condition.

On Sunday, the RCMP said its Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is looking to speak with a driver in the area who may have picked up two people looking for a ride on Highway 19, near the scene.

The person was driving a light-coloured sedan, said spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau.

“The driver who picked up these individuals is being asked to reach out to police,” he said.

“They unknowingly may have information crucial to this investigation.”

Mounties are also appealing to dirt bikers, quad owners and 4×4 enthusiasts who may have been in the area on the night of Oct. 31 or early morning of Nov. 1 to contact them, particularly if they shot any video footage.