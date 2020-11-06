Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

10 wolfdogs, 3 huskies at risk of euthanasia in cruelty investigation rescued by Alberta wolfdog sanctuary

By Christa Dao Global News
Click to play video '10 wolfdogs, 3 sled dogs at risk of euthanasia rescued by Alberta sanctuary' 10 wolfdogs, 3 sled dogs at risk of euthanasia rescued by Alberta sanctuary
Thirteen animals, including 10 wolfdogs and three sled dogs, at risk of being euthanized have been rescued by a Calgary-area wolfdog sanctuary. As Christa Dao reports, the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary is asking the public for help in housing the wolfdogs permanently.
An Alberta wolfdog sanctuary is pleading to the public for help after an out-of-province seizure saw 13 animals rescued from an emergency situation.
The Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary in Cochrane, Alta., said 10 wolfdogs and three huskies, through no fault of their own, were at risk of being euthanized and were part of an ongoing cruelty investigation.
“It is still under investigation, so we can’t go into too much detail right now, but essentially, we went out and we were able to rescue some wolfdogs,” operations manager Alix Harris said.
10 wolfdogs, 3 Huskies rescued as part of cruelty investigation.
10 wolfdogs, 3 Huskies rescued as part of cruelty investigation.
Exact details of the seizure and where the animals are from is still unknown, but Harris said the Yamnuska team travelled more than 3,000 kilometres last month to retrieve them.
Story continues below advertisement
“Some of them are really starting to settle in, others are still a little bit unsure and a lot of that comes down to that they probably didn’t have as much socialization, [which] is needed for a lot of these higher-content wolfdogs,” Harris said.
Trending Stories
Because the wolfdogs are more wolf than dog, Harris said they will be permanently housed at the sanctuary. This means three new enclosures will need to be built, at a cost of around $50,000 each.
“The most important thing is providing them with what they should have had all along, so this is enclosures and spaces where they are able to live their lives as they’re meant to live,” fundraising coordinator Jessica Hynes said.
“[This includes] running around, playing with their friends [and)]getting into mischief together but safely.”
Tweet This

 

The sanctuary recently launched a new campaign to help pay for the new safe havens. The From Alone to Home: Wolfdog Rescue Campaign has a spring 2021 target goal of $160,000 which would help pay for the enclosures, as well as pay for the vet bills and travel costs already incurred.

Read more: Alberta wolfdog sanctuary appeals for support to survive COVID-19 pandemic

 
The three other husky sled dogs rescued will be properly vetted and will be going to Garcia Rescue in Cochrane to be adopted.
Story continues below advertisement
10 wolfdogs, 3 Huskies rescued as part of cruelty investigation.
10 wolfdogs, 3 Huskies rescued as part of cruelty investigation. Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary
10 wolfdogs, 3 Huskies rescued as part of cruelty investigation.
10 wolfdogs, 3 Huskies rescued as part of cruelty investigation. Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary
10 wolfdogs, 3 Huskies rescued as part of cruelty investigation.
10 wolfdogs, 3 Huskies rescued as part of cruelty investigation. Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary
Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary
Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary
10 wolfdogs, 3 Huskies rescued as part of cruelty investigation.
10 wolfdogs, 3 Huskies rescued as part of cruelty investigation. Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CochraneYamnuska Wolfdog SanctuarywolfdogYamnuskaAlone to Home CampaignGarcia RescueWolfdog SanctuaryWolfdogs Rescued
Flyers
More weekly flyers