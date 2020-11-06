10 wolfdogs, 3 huskies at risk of euthanasia in cruelty investigation rescued by Alberta wolfdog sanctuary

An Alberta wolfdog sanctuary is pleading to the public for help after an out-of-province seizure saw 13 animals rescued from an emergency situation.

The Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary in Cochrane, Alta., said 10 wolfdogs and three huskies, through no fault of their own, were at risk of being euthanized and were part of an ongoing cruelty investigation.

“It is still under investigation, so we can’t go into too much detail right now, but essentially, we went out and we were able to rescue some wolfdogs,” operations manager Alix Harris said. 10 wolfdogs, 3 Huskies rescued as part of cruelty investigation. Exact details of the seizure and where the animals are from is still unknown, but Harris said the Yamnuska team travelled more than 3,000 kilometres last month to retrieve them. Story continues below advertisement “Some of them are really starting to settle in, others are still a little bit unsure and a lot of that comes down to that they probably didn’t have as much socialization, [which] is needed for a lot of these higher-content wolfdogs,” Harris said.

Because the wolfdogs are more wolf than dog, Harris said they will be permanently housed at the sanctuary. This means three new enclosures will need to be built, at a cost of around $50,000 each.

“The most important thing is providing them with what they should have had all along, so this is enclosures and spaces where they are able to live their lives as they’re meant to live,” fundraising coordinator Jessica Hynes said.

“[This includes] running around, playing with their friends [and)]getting into mischief together but safely.” Tweet This

The three other husky sled dogs rescued will be properly vetted and will be going to Garcia Rescue in Cochrane to be adopted.

Story continues below advertisement

10 wolfdogs, 3 Huskies rescued as part of cruelty investigation. Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary 10 wolfdogs, 3 Huskies rescued as part of cruelty investigation. Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary 10 wolfdogs, 3 Huskies rescued as part of cruelty investigation. Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary 10 wolfdogs, 3 Huskies rescued as part of cruelty investigation. Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary