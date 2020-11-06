Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Abbotsford, B.C., marks three years since killing of Const. John Davidson

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
It's been three years since Const. John Davidson was shot and killed while on duty.
It's been three years since Const. John Davidson was shot and killed while on duty.

It was a clear and cold day November 6th, 2017.

Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson was shot and killed while responding to a call of a stolen Ford Mustang.

The U.K. native’s funeral drew thousands of people to the streets of the city, where a police motorcycle squad and pipe band led a procession to Abbotsford Centre.

The celebration of life saw thousands more first responders, friends and family members — many from the U.S. and U.K. — pay their respects.

Read more: Oscar Arfmann guilty of 1st-degree murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

Sgt. Judy Bird with the Abbotsford Police Department says the loss has never gotten easier.

“It feels like it happened yesterday, really. It’s a tough time of year for our community,” Bird said.

“We put our uniforms on and we are your front-line workers here to protect you, and make sure we’re able to respond either to medical emergencies, to violent trauma, no matter what it might be no matter what happens.”

The man who killed Davidson was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year.

Oscar Arfmann has no chance of parole for 25 years.

