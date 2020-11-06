Winnipeg police warning parents after adult driver tries to lure pre-teens

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking parents to keep an eye on their kids after a pair of suspicious incidents involving apparent attempts to lure pre-teen girls who were walking home from school.

The first incident took place Tuesday afternoon in the south River Heights area, just before 4 p.m., when a 12-year-old girl was approached by a man in a car.

Police said the man tried to start a conversation with the girl twice and asked her to get in the car. She ran to a nearby adult bystander and police were called.

The suspect is described as a man with short, curly hair and a skinny build, between the ages of 20 and 30, driving a white, newer model car.

A similar incident took place the following day in the East Elmwood neighbourhood, when another 12-year-old girl was approached by a man in a white car.

Police said the man asked the girl where she lived and if she would get in his vehicle.

The girl managed to get to safety, and police were called.

The driver in this incident was also described as between 20 and 30 years old, with short brown hair.

Police are asking parents to take additional precautions and make sure school-aged kids are accompanied by an adult if possible.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Child Abuse Unit at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8144.

