Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at food retailer

On Friday, Hamilton Public Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and a new outbreak at a retailer in Stoney Creek.

The city says the new outbreak was declared Thursday at Roma Bakery & Deli on Barton Street. The case involves two workers.

There are now 16 active outbreaks in Hamilton involving 83 people as of Friday at:

five long-term care homes, including Baywood Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Shalom Village and The Village at Wentworth Heights

two retirement homes (Villa Italia, Amica Dundas)

two daycares (La Garderie Le Petit Navire, Echo Day Program)

two retailers (Lululemon Athletica – Limeridge Mall, Roma Bakery & Deli)

one restaurant (Castelli Cucina)

one homeless shelter (Good Shepherd Men’s Centre)

one heavy equipment company (SkyLift Rentals)

one government organization (Service Ontario – 50 Dundurn St.)

one school (St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary)

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove started on Oct. 22 and to date has 46 total coronavirus cases, involving 26 residents and 20 staff.

Hamilton has 51 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The city’s overall number of coronavirus cases is 1,999 including 236 active cases. Seven people are in hospital with the virus.

Health officials say there have been 274 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton in the last 10 days.

Ninety-three (34 per cent) of the city’s new cases are with people under the age of 30.

Halton Region reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

Halton region reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The region has 333 active cases as of Nov. 6, with Oakville accounting for 149 and Burlington accounting for 70 cases.

Two new deaths have been recorded at the Amica Georgetown retirement home on Maple Avenue which has been in an outbreak since Oct. 19.

The home is dealing with 17 COVID-19 cases as of Friday involving 16 residents and a single staff member.

Halton has 13 outbreaks which include seven institutions and two schools.

The institutional outbreaks involve more than 130 people at four long-term care homes (Chartwell Waterford, Post Inn Village, and Wyndham Manor in Oakville, as well as Chartwell Brant Centre in Burlington) and three retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, Traflager Lodge in Oakville, and Amica Georgetown).

The outbreak at Chartwell Waterford involves 51 people – 38 residents, eight staff members and five others connected with the home.

The facility has recorded three deaths since the outbreak began on Oct. 13.

Tansley Woods has 45 total cases involving 34 residents, 10 staff and one other person. The facility has had seven deaths since the outbreak began on Oct. 13.

Halton has 2,468 total COVID-19 cases and 38 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Niagara public health reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and two more deaths involving residents in the community.

Since the pandemic began, Niagara has had 1,584 total positive cases and 76 virus-related deaths.

There are 203 active cases as of Nov. 6.

There are twenty active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community. Seven are institutional outbreaks at three retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester and River Road Retirement in Niagara Falls as well as Seasons Retirement Communities in Welland) and four long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, Albright Manor in Lincoln, West Park Health Centre and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie).

Niagara Health is reporting that the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls involves 30 positive cases among 15 residents and 15 staff. Three resident deaths have been connected with the outbreak which began on Sept. 29.

Four hundred and thirteen (26.3 per cent) of the area’s COVID-19 cases have been connected with long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

Since the pandemic was declared, 45.7 per cent (724) of the region’s 1,584 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports four new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported four more COVID-19 cases to put the region total since the pandemic began to 561 lab-confirmed positive cases.

The region’s latest outbreak is at a family-run farm, Schuyler Farms Ltd. in Simcoe, involving three migrant workers that tested positive for the coronavirus, according to public health.

The region also has outbreaks involving staff members at the Grandview Lodge long-term care home in Dunville, and at Stelco’s Lake Erie Works in Nanticoke.

Officials say there are 28 active cases as of Nov. 6.

Public health says 34.9 per cent (196) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk has had 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

Brant County reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region has 323 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 74 active cases as of Nov. 6 with three people receiving hospital care.

Brant County now has four outbreaks at two retirement homes (Riverview Terrace in Brantford and Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant) and two businesses (Salon Mirage at Lynden Park Mall and Rejuvenate Cosmetic Clinic in Brantford).

The outbreak at Riverview Terrace Retirement Home involves 13 people, with three staff and 10 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Brucefield Manor has 18 cases, involving 16 residents and two staff members.

Public health says 33.13 per cent (107) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.

