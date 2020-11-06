OPP, fire crews investigate ‘suspicious’ explosion sound in Victoria Harbour, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police and Tay Township Fire Services are investigating a “suspicious” explosion sound that was heard overnight in Victoria Harbour, Ont.

At about 12:35 a.m. Friday, residents in the area of Maple, Park and George streets reported hearing a loud explosion sound and seeing a bright, bluish light in the area where the local community centre and industrial park are located.

Officers patrolled the area but didn’t find a scene or cause of the sound.

Investigators say they were contacted Friday morning after a building on the corner of Maple and Park streets was found to have incurred damage to its roof overnight.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted and will help with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with video or information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.