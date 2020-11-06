Menu

Crime

Man accused of murdering Red Deer doctor in court Friday after being found fit to stand trial

By Melissa Gilligan The Canadian Press
A memorial for Red Deer doctor Walter Reynolds. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
A memorial for Red Deer doctor Walter Reynolds. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Lauren Pullen, Global News

A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta is to make a court appearance on Friday after being found fit to stand trial.

Deng Mabiour, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer in August.

Read more: Man accused of murdering Red Deer doctor deemed fit to stand trial

Mabiour has had a number of unusual interactions with the court since his arrest and a judge ordered an initial five-day psychiatric examination to determine if the accused understood the charges against him. The judge extended it another month because Mabiour was refusing to co-operate with medical staff.

Last month, a psychiatrist found Mabiour fit to stand trial, despite his behaviour in court. The case was adjourned until today to allow the accused to consider his options as he had refused to seek legal aid or obtain a lawyer.

“I don’t want a lawyer. I don’t want legal aid. This is my decision,” he told court on Oct. 14. “Why would I want to have legal aid?”

Read more: Man arrested after doctor killed in attack at Red Deer clinic​

Click to play video 'Doctor killed in attack at Red Deer, Alta., walk-in clinic' Doctor killed in attack at Red Deer, Alta., walk-in clinic
Doctor killed in attack at Red Deer, Alta., walk-in clinic – Aug 11, 2020

Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked with a weapon while he was working at the clinic on Aug. 10. He died later in hospital.

Trending Stories

One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and saw a man with a hammer and a machete.

RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.

Mabiour is also charged with assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

Read more: Red Deer doctor killed in clinic remembered as kind, funny, adored by patients

Click to play video 'Former colleagues remember doctor killed in Red Deer attack' Former colleagues remember doctor killed in Red Deer attack
Former colleagues remember doctor killed in Red Deer attack – Aug 11, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
