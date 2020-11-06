Menu

Crime

Men face charges for wielding firearm at Brantford hotel

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 8:22 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Two men are facing multiple charges for brandishing a firearm at a hotel in Brantford, Ont.

Police say the Brantford men, aged 34 and 32, were arrested inside the Comfort Inn near King George Road and Wood Street just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The incident placed nearby St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School on Wood Street into hold and secure.

Investigators say possession of a prohibited firearm and careless storage of a firearm are some of the charges each man faces.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to detectives at 519-756-0113. Anonymous tips can be called into Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

Story continues below advertisement

 

