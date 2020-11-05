Vancouver senior sentenced to life in prison for West End double murder

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver senior who murdered two people at a high-rise in Vancouver’s West End in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years.

Leonard Landrick, 76, was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of Sandra McInnis, 57, and Neil Croker, 51, last November.

Read more: Vancouver senior found guilty of murdering neighbours in West End apartment building

All three lived in the Ocean Towers complex on Morton Avenue.

McInnes was a longtime resident and board member, while Croker was the building’s caretaker.

2:01 Surveillance video shows suspect in West End double murder Surveillance video shows suspect in West End double murder – Nov 8, 2019

During the trial, the court saw video evidence of Landrick passing through the building’s lobby the day of the murders, and returning shirtless several hours later.

Story continues below advertisement

Under cross examination, Landrick claimed he’d tripped and fallen during an early-morning walk, and disposed of his shirt and shoes in a garbage.

Read more: Video played at trial appears to show 2017 Vancouver murder suspect on night of killings

He also claimed in court that his victims had spiked his drink weeks before the murders, and that he’d been sexually assaulted by Croker.

Crown argued that the allegations, which have not been proven, were Landrick’s motive for stabbing the two victims.

— With files from Sean Boynton