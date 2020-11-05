A kilogram of ‘unusually rare, high-concentration of fentanyl’ seized in Victoria drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

A kilogram of fentanyl with an estimated street value of more than $1 million has been seized in Victoria.

Police say the drug is “an unusually rare, high-concentration of fentanyl,” confirmed by Health Canada.

“The subsequent analysis of this kilogram of a controlled substance by Health Canada confirmed it has a concentration of 90 per cent fentanyl, which is rare, and extremely troubling,” acting Insp. Conor King, a provincially recognized drug expert with Victoria police said in a release.

“Typically samples are found to contain on average 10 per cent fentanyl. In 2019 only one sample in Canada tested above 75 percent.”

In 2020, only seven samples across Canada have tested above 75 per cent, according to Victoria police.

The seized fentanyl is enough to supply an estimated 495,000 lethal doses, police said.

A person has been arrested in connection with this case but their name is not being released at this time. Police said the person was arrested in the 0-block of Dallas Road on Oct. 21.

Strike Force officers will also be recommending several drug trafficking-related charges against two men from Surrey, and a man and a woman from Vancouver.

VicPD Strike Force officers and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team were both a part of this investigation.