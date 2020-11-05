Menu

Consumer

Small fire contained at Peterborough recycling collection facility

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 6:19 pm
Click to play video 'Fire breaks out at Peterborough recycling facility' Fire breaks out at Peterborough recycling facility
WATCH: Several employees were treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at the Pido Road recycling facility in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.
Several employees were treated for smoke inhalation following a small fire at a Peterborough recycling collection facility on Thursday afternoon.Emergency crews were called to the City of Peterborough’s facility on Pido Road around 2:15 p.m. for reports of a fire.Peterborough Fire Services says the fire was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported after the building was evacuated. Several employees were treated at the scene by paramedics for minor smoke inhalation.

Read more: City of Peterborough renovates recycling facility just in time for Waste Reduction Week

Emterra, the company which runs the facility, says it is working to resume processing operations and minimize service disruptions.“Safety at the workplace and the well-being of our employees and customers are a primary concern for Emterra,” the company stated.The company says it has potential contingency plans for processing services, if required, so no changes to collection are expected.The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Click to play video 'City of Peterborough works toward commencing green waste collection' City of Peterborough works toward commencing green waste collection
City of Peterborough works toward commencing green waste collection – Oct 26, 2020
