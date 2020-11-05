Jury trials set to resume in several Ontario cities

Send this page to someone via email

Jury trials are set to resume in several Ontario cities.

The Superior Court of Justice says selection of jurors and jury hearings will start Nov. 9 in Ottawa.

The same will happen a week later in Toronto, Brampton and Newmarket.

The chief justice of the court cites Ontario’s new COVID-19 rules in the affected areas.

Some capacity and social distancing limits will stay in effect.

However, the justice says court staff must be flexible in accommodating those who may not be comfortable attending in-person.

