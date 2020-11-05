Menu

Health

Jury trials set to resume in several Ontario cities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2020 2:53 pm
An exterior Ontario courthouse entrance sign.
An exterior Ontario courthouse entrance sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Jury trials are set to resume in several Ontario cities.

The Superior Court of Justice says selection of jurors and jury hearings will start Nov. 9 in Ottawa.

The same will happen a week later in Toronto, Brampton and Newmarket.

Read more: Ontario reports 998 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths

The chief justice of the court cites Ontario’s new COVID-19 rules in the affected areas.

Some capacity and social distancing limits will stay in effect.

However, the justice says court staff must be flexible in accommodating those who may not be comfortable attending in-person.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
