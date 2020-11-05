RCMP investigate highway hit and run in Bedford

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a Thursday overnight hit and run on the Bedford highway.

Police arrived at a scene on Highway 102 around 1:30 a.m. after a reported hit and run.

Police say investigation indicated a white car was travelling southbound when it was struck by a dark pickup truck.

The truck continued travelling southbound while the white car lost control and went into a ditch.

Police were unable to locate the suspect truck.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

