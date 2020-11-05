Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate highway hit and run in Bedford

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 3:40 pm
File/Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a Thursday overnight hit and run on the Bedford highway.

Police arrived at a scene on Highway 102 around 1:30 a.m. after a reported hit and run.

Police say investigation indicated a white car was travelling southbound when it was struck by a dark pickup truck.

Read more: 18 people charged with alcohol-related driving offences on Halloween in Halifax

The truck continued travelling southbound while the white car lost control and went into a ditch.

Trending Stories

Police were unable to locate the suspect truck.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

Click to play video 'Police review board delays hearing in 2018 cell death appeal' Police review board delays hearing in 2018 cell death appeal
Police review board delays hearing in 2018 cell death appeal
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPHit and RunNova Scotia RCMPhalifax policeHalifax RCMPBedford HighwayBedford hit and run
Flyers
More weekly flyers