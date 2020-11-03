18 people charged with alcohol-related driving offences on Halloween in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax RCMP say they charged 18 people with alcohol-related offences over Halloween weekend.

Twelve of those charges involved alcohol-impaired driving. Six others were issued driving suspensions for blood alcohol concentration.

“If someone gets behind the wheel impaired, they are putting all road users at risk of serious injury and death. It’s not okay to drive impaired and it shouldn’t be socially acceptable,” said Cst. Bryan Martell in a news release.

Police remind residents to report unsafe driving.

