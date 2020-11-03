Menu

Crime

18 people charged with alcohol-related driving offences on Halloween in Halifax

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 3:01 pm
An RCMP Constable holds a breathalyzer test in Surrey, B.C., in this September 24, 2010 photo.
An RCMP Constable holds a breathalyzer test in Surrey, B.C., in this September 24, 2010 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Halifax RCMP say they charged 18 people with alcohol-related offences over Halloween weekend.

Twelve of those charges involved alcohol-impaired driving. Six others were issued driving suspensions for blood alcohol concentration.

“If someone gets behind the wheel impaired, they are putting all road users at risk of serious injury and death. It’s not okay to drive impaired and it shouldn’t be socially acceptable,” said Cst. Bryan Martell in a news release.

Read more: Halifax police charged 18 impaired drivers in September

Police remind residents to report unsafe driving.

Impaired Driving Halifax RCMP
