United Way Scotiabank StairClimb goes virtual

United Way Elgin Middlesex (UWEM) kicked off its annual stair climb virtually this year, with people all across the region participating in their own activities to reach the 472-step goal.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Scotiabank StairClimb for United Way, which would usually see people flocking to One London Place to climb 472 stairs, is different this year.

Instead, participants can choose any activity from a boot camp workout, walk, run and/or roll to complete the step count challenge and raise money for the community.

“It’s really forced us to do things a lot differently because normally we could run a similar playbook to years past,” Trevor Squires, United Way 2020 campaign chair and chief changemaker and general manager at McCormick Canada.

Last year’s campaign raised around $200,000 to support over 100 programs and services in the region.

“This year, the stair climb could not be more important with the pandemic. We know people in our community are hurting,” said Kelly Ziegner, president and CEO of UWEM.

Ziegner said services like the Canadian Mental Health Association have been hit hard, with the CMHA seeing a 43 per cent increase in calls for mental health supports.

She also mentioned neighbourhood resource centres have been facing an increased need for supports during the pandemic.

People can tune in to watch a livestream of participants in action and register or pledge on their website.

Pledges will be accepted until Nov. 12, online or by drop-off at United Way, 409 King St., Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.