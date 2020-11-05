Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

November 7 – Progressive Health Clinic

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted November 5, 2020 10:31 am

In times like these, your health is probably top of mind.  Start progressing to better health with Progressive Health Clinic and Pharmacy.  This Saturday on Talk To The Experts, learn about the benefits of a preventative health pharmacy.
Including how Progressive Health can help navigate the specifics of your medication, plus identifying the high-risk patients for heart attack who are normally classified as low to medium risk. Start the path to better health today with Progressive Health Clinic when they are on Talk To The Experts this Saturday on 630 CHED

630 CHED Talk to the Experts
