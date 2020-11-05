Menu

Crime

2nd woman reports being followed on Marshall Street in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 10:44 am
Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with this man.
Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with this man. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say a second woman has reported being followed by a suspicious man on the same night in the same area of the City of Waterloo last week.

Last week, police announced that a woman had reported being followed by a man on Marshall Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.

A day later, police released a grainy photo of a man they were looking to speak to in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday night, police say another woman reported a similar incident that occurred later that evening.

At around midnight on Oct. 28, police say a woman was walking along Marshall Street when a man got out of a black car, crossed the street and began to follow her.

Police say they believe the two incidents are related.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

