2nd woman reports being followed on Marshall Street in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police say a second woman has reported being followed by a suspicious man on the same night in the same area of the City of Waterloo last week.

Last week, police announced that a woman had reported being followed by a man on Marshall Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.

A day later, police released a grainy photo of a man they were looking to speak to in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday night, police say another woman reported a similar incident that occurred later that evening.

At around midnight on Oct. 28, police say a woman was walking along Marshall Street when a man got out of a black car, crossed the street and began to follow her.

Police say they believe the two incidents are related.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.