Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak declared in Ottawa Paramedic Service

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 10:03 am
Ottawa Public Health has declared a coronavirus outbreak within the local paramedic service.
Ottawa Public Health has declared a coronavirus outbreak within the local paramedic service. Ottawa Paramedic Service / Twitter

The Ottawa Paramedic Service is facing a coronavirus outbreak but staff say the spread of COVID-19 is under control.

The local paramedic service has reported two connected cases of the virus, meeting Ottawa Public Health’s definition of a workplace outbreak, according to a memo sent to council late Wednesday.

The outbreak is currently limited to these two cases and is not spread throughout the workplace, according to the memo sent by Anthony DiMonte, Ottawa’s general manager of emergency and protective services.

Read more: What’s allowed in Ottawa on Nov. 7 under Ontario’s new proposed coronavirus framework

DiMonte said OPH has given the paramedic service a “thorough risk assessment,” which showed “very strong infection prevention and control practices.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

As a result, the local public health unit does not recommend any further mitigation strategies related to the outbreak, according to the memo.

DiMonte said the Ottawa Paramedic Service screens staff for COVID-19 before the start of shifts, requires paramedics to wear masks when working together in vehicles and has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures in the workplace.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says new colour-coded COVID-19 control system is about ‘early detection,’ ‘early prevention’' Coronavirus: Ford says new colour-coded COVID-19 control system is about ‘early detection,’ ‘early prevention’
Coronavirus: Ford says new colour-coded COVID-19 control system is about ‘early detection,’ ‘early prevention’
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ottawa CoronavirusOttawa COVID-19Ottawa Paramedic ServiceOttawa coronavirus outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers