Coronavirus: Interior Health declares outbreak after recent gathering at Okanagan resort

Send this page to someone via email

Another community outbreak has been declared in the Central Okanagan following a recent gathering at a resort near West Kelowna.

According to Interior Health, seven people who attended a ‘multi-household rental event’ at La Casa Cottage Resort between Oct. 23-26 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The health authority says the seven individuals are self-isolating.

IHA says they are directly contacting everyone who may have been exposed to the disease.

2:14 City of Kelowna has considered a mask policy for months but was prompted to implement it following a surge in cases of COVID-19 City of Kelowna has considered a mask policy for months but was prompted to implement it following a surge in cases of COVID-19

Advertisement