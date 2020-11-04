Coronavirus: Interior Health declares outbreak after recent gathering at Okanagan resort

Another community outbreak has been declared in the Central Okanagan following a recent gathering at a resort near West Kelowna.
According to Interior Health, seven people who attended a ‘multi-household rental event’ at La Casa Cottage Resort between Oct. 23-26 have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health authority says the seven individuals are self-isolating.
IHA says they are directly contacting everyone who may have been exposed to the disease.
City of Kelowna has considered a mask policy for months but was prompted to implement it following a surge in cases of COVID-19
