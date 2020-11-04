Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Interior Health declares outbreak after recent gathering at Okanagan resort

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
According to Interior Health, seven people who attended a ‘multi-household rental event’ at La Casa Cottage Resort between Oct. 23-26 have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Interior Health, seven people who attended a ‘multi-household rental event’ at La Casa Cottage Resort between Oct. 23-26 have tested positive for COVID-19. Global News

Another community outbreak has been declared in the Central Okanagan following a recent gathering at a resort near West Kelowna.

According to Interior Health, seven people who attended a ‘multi-household rental event’ at La Casa Cottage Resort between Oct. 23-26 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Coronavirus: Interior Health increases testing capacity in Kelowna, Vernon with dedicated centres

The health authority says the seven individuals are self-isolating.

IHA says they are directly contacting everyone who may have been exposed to the disease.

