Here’s who is running for mayor of Swift Current in the 2020 municipal election

Mayoral campaigns for the 2020 municipal election in Swift Current, Sask., are underway.

Election Day is Nov. 9, however, advance polls remain open until Thursday.

Here’s a look at the two candidates running for mayor in Swift Current ahead of the upcoming decision.

Al Bridal

Bridal is a former Swift Current city councillor and school board trustee. However, Bridal says he would like to serve the community in a different capacity than he has in the past: this time as mayor.

Bridal is campaigning to make life more affordable for residents. He says he will maintain a steady property tax rate, with a promise to pause tax increases for the next two to four years.

Other campaign promises include making commercial land more accessible while investing in infrastructure projects that will attract businesses and create jobs.

Bridal has lived in Swift Current since 1980 and has raised three children in the community.

Denis Perrault

Perrault is seeking his second term as mayor after winning over 84 per cent of the votes in 2016, which was a record-high for the City of Swift Current.

Prior to becoming mayor, Perrault served two terms as a city councillor.

His focus over the years has been growing Swift Current, with a promise to increase the city’s population to 25,000 by 2025.

He says he will do this by growing the economy by attracting new business

Perrault is a University of Saskatchewan graduate with a background in management and corporate finance.

He has lived in Swift Current for the past 18 years with his wife Leah. Together they have one child, Luc.