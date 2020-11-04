Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Islanders sign Grandview’s Ryan Pulock to two-year contract

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 4, 2020 5:01 pm
New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) skates against Montreal Canadiens center Max Domi (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Uniondale, N.Y.
New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) skates against Montreal Canadiens center Max Domi (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Uniondale, N.Y. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The New York Islanders and restricted free agent defenceman Ryan Pulock have agreed to terms on a two-year deal.

The Islanders and the 26-year-old Pulock reached the deal Wednesday, avoiding an arbitration hearing.

READ MORE: With rising COVID-19 cases, sports in Winnipeg region shut down amid pandemic

Pulock had 10 goals and 25 assists in 68 games last season. The first-round draft pick in 2013 added two goals and eight assists in 22 playoff games as the Islanders made it to the Eastern Conference final.



Pulock led Islanders defencemen in scoring the past two seasons. He has 31 goals and 77 assists in 234 NHL games.

Before making it to the NHL, he played with Bridgeport (AHL), and the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL).

READ MORE: Two Manitobans, four other players with local connection get Hockey Canada invites

Internationally, Pulock has represented Canada at the 2018 world championships and at the 2012 world junior championships.

Click to play video '‘It was a strange environment for sure’: NHL’s top doctor talks COVID-19 bubble' ‘It was a strange environment for sure’: NHL’s top doctor talks COVID-19 bubble
© 2020 The Canadian Press
NHLWinnipeg SportsNational Hockey LeagueBrandon Wheat KingsNew York IslandersGrandviewManitoba hockey playerryan pulock
