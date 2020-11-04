Islanders sign Grandview’s Ryan Pulock to two-year contract

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The New York Islanders and restricted free agent defenceman Ryan Pulock have agreed to terms on a two-year deal.

The Islanders and the 26-year-old Pulock reached the deal Wednesday, avoiding an arbitration hearing.

READ MORE: With rising COVID-19 cases, sports in Winnipeg region shut down amid pandemic

Pulock had 10 goals and 25 assists in 68 games last season. The first-round draft pick in 2013 added two goals and eight assists in 22 playoff games as the Islanders made it to the Eastern Conference final.

Excited for 2 more years, On Long Island! https://t.co/2GCugguWyt — Ryan Pulock (@rpulock) November 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Pulock led Islanders defencemen in scoring the past two seasons. He has 31 goals and 77 assists in 234 NHL games.

Before making it to the NHL, he played with Bridgeport (AHL), and the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL).

READ MORE: Two Manitobans, four other players with local connection get Hockey Canada invites

Internationally, Pulock has represented Canada at the 2018 world championships and at the 2012 world junior championships.