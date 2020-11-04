Guelph’s health unit says there are enough flu shots for everyone

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit says residents should not be worried about flu shot availability.

The message comes after questions and concerns from the public and after Rexall temporarily paused its vaccination program because of a supply issue.

“Public Health has the ability for everyone who wants a flu shot — and can safely receive one — to get one,” spokesperson Danny Williamson said. “People should continue to contact Public Health or their physician to book an appointment.”

He added that most people will be able to book an appointment through Public Health in the coming weeks and there will be more updates for the public as the rollout of the vaccine takes place.

The agency has dedicated vaccine coordinators who work directly with local physicians to ensure delivery of the vaccine across its region that also includes Wellington and Dufferin counties.

Pharmacies have a separate process and the vaccine supply for them is determined and allocated by the province’s Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

Justin Bates, the CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, said that his membership had been told that more flu shots would be delivered by the province within the week although he wasn’t sure exactly when or how many would be coming.

“This is a good problem to have because it’s demonstrating that the public is aware of the value and importance of getting a flu shot this season in order to avoid overwhelming the health-care system,” said Bates.

Guelph’s health unit said it is working with its health partners in the area to add additional appointments for the flu shot.

Williamson said anyone who has been unable to schedule an appointment should regularly check back for availability.

“The flu shot is important every year. Public Health encourages everyone who can safely get a flu shot to do so,” he said.

— With files from The Canadian Press