Coronavirus: Interior Health increases testing capacity in Kelowna, Vernon with dedicated centres

The Interior Health Authority says it has increased its coronavirus testing capacity in the Okanagan, courtesy of two dedicated testing centres.

According to Interior Health, the two new centres are located in Kelowna at 2180 Ethel St., and in Vernon at 1440 14th Ave.

In both cities, prior testing centres had been located at Urgent and Primary Care Centres (UPCC) in Kelowna on Harvey Avenue and Vernon at 28th Avenue.

The new centres opened their doors on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

“The dedicated testing centre will increase the daily number of tests being performed and allow the UPCC to focus on of same-day primary care services,” said Interior Health.

The health agency said testing is available for those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been sent for testing by a physician, nurse practitioner or public health.

It added that online booking is available, along with a support telephone line that can assist those seeking an appointment. The phone number is 1-877-740-7747 and is available, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interior Health says testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

IH says other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

