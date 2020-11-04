Police watchdog investigates man’s death in Winnipeg police custody

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after Winnipeg police say a man arrested early Wednesday died in custody.

Police released very little information about the incident Wednesday morning, only saying a man arrested during a traffic stop in the Elmwood area around 1 a.m. died after he “was observed to be in medical distress” while in custody.

They say the man was given first aid before being taken by ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba gave more details in a release later Wednesday.

Early this morning, officers arrested a male. While in custody, the male was seen to be in medical distress, first aid was administered. He was transported to hospital and has since been pronounced deceased. The IIU has been notified and will assume investigative responsibility. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 4, 2020

According to the IIU, the traffic stop was related to drug offences and happened in the lane of Talbot Avenue.

The watchdog’s account says a 40-year-old man was taken into custody and taken to the WPS central processing unit and placed under observation.

They say the man was “observed to be in medical distress and unresponsive” around 3:11 a.m. and died after receiving first aid and after being taken to St. Boniface Hospital by ambulance.

Because the investigation involves a fatality, the IIU says a request for a civilian monitor will be made to the Manitoba Police Commission.

The police watchdog is asking anyone with information or video footage that may help investigators to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

