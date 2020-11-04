Brampton, Ont., man facing drug and weapon charges

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Brampton, Ont., is facing several charges after London police say a driver failed to stop for an officer in the east end of the city early Sunday morning.

According to police, an officer noticed a motorcycle without a licence plate travelling south on Crumlin Sideroad around 5 a.m. Sunday. When they tried to pull the motorcycle over, police say the driver took off westbound on Trafalgar Street at a high rate of speed..

Police located the motorcycle and the suspect a short time later in a parking lot in the 200 block on Marconi Boulevard.

Read more: Several people injured after car strikes house in northwest London

While searching the suspect, officers say they found a handheld conductive energy weapon, and 28.9 g of methamphetamine with a street value of roughly $2,890.

Story continues below advertisement

A 35-year-old Brampton man has been charged with unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, failing to stop for police, failing to comply with a release order, and possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Dec. 18.