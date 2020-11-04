Donald Trump falsely asserts ‘surprise ballot dumps’ behind shifting projections

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump is falsely asserting that “surprise ballot dumps” are behind the shifting projections in several swing states key to determining the outcome of the U.S. election.

The latest false claim from the incumbent — which has been hidden by Twitter over concerns it is misleading — comes as tensions run high and hundreds of thousands of ballots remain to be counted in swing states including Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.

Trump cast aspersions Wednesday morning, tweeting that he was “leading, often solidly, in many key states” the previous evening.

That is false — none of the swing states have shown solid enough leads to prompt projections that either Trump or Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden would carry the state.

The outstanding swing states are grappling with record numbers of mail-in and advance ballots cast, with several still working to tally those votes because of logistical challenges like in Georgia where a burst pipe forced a pause to counting late Tuesday night.

As well, the key swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania could not legally begin counting those early ballots until Election Day, so that work continues

Those mail-in and advance ballots are expected to favour Biden, while the in-person voting — which was counted first — led to the appearance of early gains for Trump despite the fact any gains were always going to be highly changeable as advance ballot tallies began to be counted.

U.S. election: How does the Electoral College work?

Trump then claimed that these early gains started to “magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted.”

Again, there is no evidence to support this.

Mail-in and advance ballots are not a surprise and are not being dumped anywhere. Rather, they are being counted in accordance with state election laws that have longstanding rules for when these ballots can be counted, and there is no evidence of any kind to suggest existing laws are being broken.

2:09 U.S. election: Biden says he believes he’s ‘on track to win,’ citing mail-in ballots U.S. election: Biden says he believes he’s ‘on track to win,’ citing mail-in ballots

Trump also issued another tweet asking, “How come every time they count mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?”

The exact answer to that won’t be possible to determine until all mail-in and advance ballots are counted, which is expected to take several days, but a key factor here is the fact that many states made it easier to vote early and via mail this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data suggests many of the Americans who take the coronavirus pandemic seriously are more likely to be Democrats and thus, may be more inclined to have taken the steps to vote early in order to avoid busy Election Day polling stations.

As it stands now, the race for control of Electoral College votes is extremely tight.

Biden holds 238 votes while Trump holds 213.

The magic number to win the presidency is 270 Electoral College votes.

1:46 Record voter turnout in 2020 U.S. presidential election Record voter turnout in 2020 U.S. presidential election

— More to come.