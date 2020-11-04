Quebec keeps close eye on U.S. election results as presidency hangs in balance

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is keeping a close eye on the results of the American election as the outcome of the U.S. presidency continues to hang in the balance.

Premier François Legault took to social media Wednesday morning, where he said he is aware of the preliminary results in the close race as votes are still being counted.

“We will be watching this closely until the final result,” he said. “We will continue to work hard to make our relationship prosper, no matter which president Americans choose.”

The statement comes after Legault cautiously said Tuesday that he hoped that there would be no uncertainty surrounding the results on who will lead the neighbouring country.

Story continues below advertisement

There remains no clear winner after U.S. election day, with votes still being tabulated after a night with a race too close to call.

President Donald Trump has claimed victory — though falsely — as millions of ballots are still being counted in battleground states. In a speech from the White House, he claimed “we will win this.”

Trump also called for a stop to all voting, though only counting remains after polls closed.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden said he will wait for the final results, but told supporters to “keep the faith.”

Montreal mayor throws support behind Biden

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced her endorsement of the Biden-Harris ticket late Tuesday, as voting was still under across the U.S.

She said on Twitter the city’s eyes were glued to the American election.

“Good luck Joe Biden,” Plante wrote. “Kamala Harris, your high school city is rooting for you.”

The U.S. vice-presidential candidate and California senator spent part of her teenage years in Montreal. Harris attended Westmount High School.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press