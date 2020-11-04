Lévis forms task force to fight spread of COVID-19 in workplaces

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Lévis has formed a 10-member task force after a spike in COVID-19 infections hit approximately 20 companies in the area.

The new emergency measure brings together city workers from Lévis’ town planning department and the fire department. The members of the task force will work with local businesses in their efforts to reduce the rate of infection in the workplace.

Lévis Mayor Giles Lehouillier says the situation in his city is critical and that more must be done now to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus among co-workers.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak hits 15th floor of Montreal General Hospital for 2nd time

He believes the new safety measures targetting businesses will have a direct impact on reducing the spread of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec is the province hardest hit by the health crisis. There has been 108,018 cases as of Tuesday, while 92,396 recoveries have been reported. The pandemic has claimed the lives of 6,283 Quebecers.

Restrictions in designated coronavirus red zones, such as Montreal and Quebec City, have been extended until Nov. 23. This includes the shutdown of bars, gyms, and museums as well as a ban on most indoor and outdoor gatherings with few exceptions.

— With files from Global News’ Travis Todd and Kalina Laframboise