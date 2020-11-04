Miss Vickie’s brand chips recalled due to possible glass pieces

Send this page to someone via email

Miss Vickie’s Canada has recalled a number of Miss Vickie’s brand chips as a result of the possible presence of pieces of glass.

The recall applies to all provinces in Atlantic Canada as well as Quebec and Ontario.

A notice of recall was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) late on Tuesday.

The agency urged Canadians not to eat the chips and restaurants, retailers and institutions not to sell or use the product.

The recall applies to bags of chips in a variety of flavours and ranging in size from 24 grams to 550 grams as well as multi-packs. The affected flavours include:

Story continues below advertisement

Applewood Smoked BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Jalapeño Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Original Recipe Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Spicy Dill Pickle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Sweet Southern BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

The best before dates on the packages range from Dec. 15 to Jan. 26.

The recall has been deemed a Class 2 or moderate hazard and there has been one reported injury associated with eating the products, according to the CFIA.

1:41 Health Canada adds to growing list of recalled hand sanitizers Health Canada adds to growing list of recalled hand sanitizers

Canadians are urged to check if they have the recalled products and the chips should be thrown out or returned to where they were purchased.

The CFIA says it is conducting a food safety investigation and is working to ensure the industry is removing the recalled products from stores.

Advertisement