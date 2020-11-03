Traditional Halifax holiday fundraiser pivots to persevere for local youth

With the holiday season on its way, Canadians will no doubt have to modify their traditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes public fundraising events crucial to the organizations that host them to raise much-needed money.

The annual Halifax fundraiser for Phoenix Youth Programs, the Phoenix Holiday Luncheon, typically sees more than 1,000 guests each year at the Cunard Centre to kick off the holiday season with food, entertainment, raffles and inspirational stories of hope from the youth supported by the event. Each Phoenix Holiday Luncheon raises thousands of dollars for vulnerable youth in the Atlantic region.

Due to the pandemic, however, large, in-person gatherings like the luncheon can no longer take place and that means many organizations, like Phoenix, have to get creative.

This year, the annual Phoenix Holiday Luncheon is now the Phoenix Holiday Luncheon To Go – a newly imagined approach by the organization to still have guests get together to support disadvantaged youth.

“The Phoenix Holiday Luncheon To Go still holds the tradition of kicking off your holiday season with Phoenix,” says Creston Rudolph, Phoenix Youth Programs development officer. “While we can’t gather all together … we’re offering holiday take-and-bake style meals so that families, colleagues and bubbled friends can still gather together safely, while still offering support to youth in our community.”

Phoenix Youth Programs has operated in Halifax since 1987. The organization began with one site and has since expanded to 10 locations, offering free and confidential services to youth between ages 11 and 24. These youth may be experiencing homelessness, mental health issues or need help finding employment. Last year alone, Phoenix served approximately 900 youths in the Maritimes.

“Especially during the holiday season, it can be very challenging for people,” Rudolph says. “So the funds that are raised are so much more important during this time of year.”

COVID-19 has presented additional challenges to Phoenix. Fundraising that would have typically been held over the spring was postponed or cancelled and in April, the staff at Phoenix predicted it would see a 30 per cent decrease in funding because of the pandemic.

Since the spring, there has been a rise in visits to emergency rooms by youth across Canada and doctors believe there may be a link to life in lockdown due to the pandemic. It’s estimated around one in five Canadians will develop a mental disorder in their lifetime, with most symptoms beginning before adulthood.

In August, Dr. Ronald Cohn, president and CEO of Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children told Global News, “If you cannot intervene early, then the devastating impact on the long-term quality of life of children when they become adults is tremendous.”

Organizations like Phoenix, forced to pivot and rethink their fundraising strategies in order to provide help to youth struggling in Canada, are a beacon of hope.

“We’re really trying to offer a safe alternative for a lot of our friends who get together in larger groups to celebrate the holiday season.”

Phoenix Holiday Luncheon To Go take-and-bake meals can be pre-ordered through the Phoenix Youth Programs website until Nov. 28 and can be picked up on Dec. 3 at the Cunard Centre. The organization is also offering a raffle to help increase raise more money to continue their work for youth in the community.