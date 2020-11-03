Calgary’s Italian Centre Shop closes temporarily after staff test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Italian Centre Shop in Willow Park has closed temporarily after a number of staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from owner Teresa Spinelli on the store’s website says the shop will be closed from Tuesday, Nov. 3 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

“On Thursday, October 29 we were informed a team member tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19; that team member’s last day worked was October 27 and as a precaution, we asked staff who may have been in contact with this team member to self-isolate and be tested,” Spinelli said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“In the past 48 hours, we have been informed of three additional positive COVID-19 cases within our Calgary team.

Story continues below advertisement

“All three individuals are self-isolating at home and on the road to recovery.” Tweet This

Spinelli said they weren’t asked to close their doors by Alberta Health Services, but made the decision as a commitment to keep “staff, customers and the community safe.”

“We have made this tough decision to conduct a thorough deep cleaning and sanitization of the entire store while our employees are encouraged to get tested.”

⠀

In closing, Spinelli said the incident has “acted as a reminder for myself, my family and team members that COVID-19 continues to be very present in our lives and community every single day.”

1:55 Jason Kenney has harsh words for party-goers amid COVID-19 Jason Kenney has harsh words for party-goers amid COVID-19