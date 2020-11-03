Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Calgary’s Italian Centre Shop closes temporarily after staff test positive for COVID-19

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 1:07 pm
Italian Centre Shop
The grand opening of the Calgary Italian Centre Shop took place on July 2, 2015. Italian Centre Shop

The Italian Centre Shop in Willow Park has closed temporarily after a number of staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from owner Teresa Spinelli on the store’s website says the shop will be closed from Tuesday, Nov. 3 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

2 restaurants along 17 Avenue close their doors as COVID-19 pandemic wears on

“On Thursday, October 29 we were informed a team member tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19; that team member’s last day worked was October 27 and as a precaution, we asked staff who may have been in contact with this team member to self-isolate and be tested,” Spinelli said.

“In the past 48 hours, we have been informed of three additional positive COVID-19 cases within our Calgary team.

“All three individuals are self-isolating at home and on the road to recovery.”

Spinelli said they weren’t asked to close their doors by Alberta Health Services, but made the decision as a commitment to keep “staff, customers and the community safe.”

From curbside pickup to home delivery: COVID-19 is shifting how Canadians get groceries

“We have made this tough decision to conduct a thorough deep cleaning and sanitization of the entire store while our employees are encouraged to get tested.”

In closing, Spinelli said the incident has “acted as a reminder for myself, my family and team members that COVID-19 continues to be very present in our lives and community every single day.”

