Vernon homeowner fined $230 for Halloween party that broke COVID-19 rules

A Vernon homeowner is facing a $230 fine after hosting a Halloween party with too many guests over the weekend.

Police said the originally went to the home in the 6900 block of Tronson Road around 11 p.m. after someone reported that two intoxicated people were fighting at a Halloween party.

However, officers noticed the number of guests at the property was above the number allowed under coronavirus rules and ticketed the homeowner.

An order from the provincial health officer, designed to curb the increase in COVID-19 cases, currently prohibits British Columbians from having more than six guests visit a private home at any one time.

Dr. Bonnie Henry made the order on Monday, Oct. 26, after the province reported 817 new cases in the span of three days.

When she issued the order, Henry said the increase in the spread of COVID-19 was “a direct result of social gatherings in private homes.”

This Monday, a week after the visitor limit was put in place, the three-day new case count was considerably higher with 1,120 new cases reported.

In Vancouver, concerns were raised about the number of people who gathered on Granville Street on Halloween night who were not following public health advice around mask wearing and practising social distancing.

– with files from Amy Judd