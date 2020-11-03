Menu

Canada

Blast of winter weather leaves thousands of Quebecers in the dark

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building, Feb. 26, 2015 in Montreal.
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building, Feb. 26, 2015 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A combination of strong winds and heavy snow has left thousands of Quebecers in the dark early Tuesday.

Hydro-Québec says Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Outaouais, Lanaudière and the Laurentians are the regions hardest hit by the power outages.

At the peak of the outages, around 50,000 homes were without electricity in Abitibi-Témiscamingue alone on Monday night.

Read more: What weather Canadians can expect from coast to coast this fall

The public utility issued a statement Monday to say “several teams are at work in the field to repair the breakdowns.”

“It may take several hours to restore power in some areas where the grid has been more damaged or in hard-to-reach places,” Hydro-Québec said.

By 5 a.m. Tuesday, about 10,000 clients still didn’t have power. Electricity is slowly coming back to residences, however.

With files from The Canadian Press

