Several people injured after car strikes house in northwest London

Several people were sent to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a home in northwest London early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. when a red car veered off the road and crashed into the side of a home on Oakcrossing Gate at Sarnia Road.

Active Incident- 1049 OakCrossing Gate – vehicle struck home creating a structure fire, 2 Occupants from home evacuated in care of @MLPS911 . Working with our partners @lpsmediaoffice pic.twitter.com/aCW94M5906 — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) November 3, 2020

The collision caused a fire, and emergency crews responded to the scene.

Two people inside the home, as well as the occupant of the vehicle, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The fire has been extinguished, but significant damage was done to the home. A damage estimate has not been released, but a city structural engineer will be called in to assess the home.

Update1- Fire is under control, primary and secondary searches complete. Ventilation and Overhaul operations underway #ldnont @CityofLdnOnt. Sarnia Rd is completely closed in the area. pic.twitter.com/CN3VKtw5mG — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) November 3, 2020

Police have not commented on charges in the case. The investigation into the cause of the crash is in the early stages.