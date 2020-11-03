Menu

Crime

Several people injured after car strikes house in northwest London

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted November 3, 2020 5:40 am
London firefighters respond to a collision between a car and a home on Oakcrossing Gate at Sarnia Road on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
London firefighters respond to a collision between a car and a home on Oakcrossing Gate at Sarnia Road on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. London Fire Department

Several people were sent to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a home in northwest London early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. when a red car veered off the road and crashed into the side of a home on Oakcrossing Gate at Sarnia Road.

The collision caused a fire, and emergency crews responded to the scene.

Two people inside the home, as well as the occupant of the vehicle, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The fire has been extinguished, but significant damage was done to the home. A damage estimate has not been released, but a city structural engineer will be called in to assess the home.

Police have not commented on charges in the case. The investigation into the cause of the crash is in the early stages.

