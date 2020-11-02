Menu

Crime

Police charge man with murder after weekend death of 24-year-old man in south Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man in south Edmonton on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man in south Edmonton on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Global News

Edmonton police have laid charges in relation to the death of a 24-year-old man Sunday in the south end of the city.

On Monday, police said they had charged Roland Blind, 28, with second-degree murder in the death of Frankie Sawan, 24.

Both the men knew one another, according to police.

Sawan died early Sunday morning, after officers were called to a home at 104 Street and 67 Avenue just before 5 a.m. for reports of an injured man.

Read more: Police arrest suspect after suspicious death of man, 24, in south Edmonton

Despite CPR efforts on scene, Sawan was declared dead after being transported to hospital that morning.

Blind was arrested “a short distance away from the address,” according to police.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police at 780-423-4567, or tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

