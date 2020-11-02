‘My Parks Will Go On’: UCP launches parks website after NDP pushes similar song-based campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta politicians are reaching deep into pop music’s memory bank hoping that their messages about the province’s parks stick in people’s ears.

The United Conservative government released a social media campaign today called “My Parks Will Go On,” a play on the name of the 1997 power-pop ballad by Celine Dion that became the theme song for the movie Titanic.

The campaign says it wants to address what it calls the lies spread by the Opposition New Democrats in their own campaign called “Don’t Go Breaking My Parks” — a reference to a lively 1976 dance track by Elton John and Kiki Dee.

The Opposition says the government’s move to remove parks and recreation areas from the provincial list is a step toward selling or leasing them.

The government has said no parks are for sale, now or ever.

Political scientist Duane Bratt from Mount Royal University says the UCP response shows the NDP’s campaign has hit a nerve.

