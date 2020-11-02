Manitoba RCMP looking for more victims of 61-year-old accused of luring teens via Snapchat

Send this page to someone via email

Flin Flon RCMP are looking for more potential victims of a 61-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting a child after posing as a high-schooler on Snapchat.

Police said the initial incident took place last November, when a teenage boy told RCMP he had been sexually assaulted by an adult man after agreeing to a meeting — with someone he thought was also a teen — on the social media app.

After a lengthy investigation, police arrested and charged Dana Dadson, from the Flin Flon and Baker Narrows, Man., area, at which point they became aware of a second victim, also a teen boy.

RCMP said they’re concerned there may be more victims out there. The accused, investigators said, was active on Snapchat and other websites, and used an alias when communicating with young people.

Anyone with information is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

