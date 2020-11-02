Police release images of vehicle wanted in west-end Toronto hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released images of a vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in the city’s west end in September.

Police said they were called to the collision at the intersection of Martin Grove and Belfield roads around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Officers said a woman was walking eastbound on the south side of Belfield Road, crossing at Martin Grove Road, when a white Toyota Tacoma turned southbound onto Martin Grove from Belfield.

The vehicle hit the woman, fled the scene and was last seen entering Highway 409, police allege.

The victim, meanwhile, suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

