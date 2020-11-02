18 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total number of cases rises to 2,192

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 18 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 2,192.

Another 11 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 1,948.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday, although a new death was reported on Sunday for the first time since August. The death toll stands at 121.

The number of active cases in the area rises to 123, including eight people who are in area hospitals.

A new outbreak has been declared at a before and after school program, where one person has tested positive.

Story continues below advertisement

2:32 Restaurant owners push to remain open as COVID-19 cases climb Restaurant owners push to remain open as COVID-19 cases climb

Outbreaks are declared when there is a single case at before and after school programs, daycares, nursing homes and school buses.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In most other situations it requires two or more people to test positive before an outbreak is declared.

Over the weekend, outbreaks were announced at Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge and at a child care centre connected with Conestoga College.

The other outbreaks in the region include one at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Elementary School, one involving a manufacturing facility and one connected to the utilities sector.

A new case was connected to the outbreak at Our Lady of Grace CES but the rest remained stable.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported 948 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 77,655.

Monday’s case count is a slight decrease from Sunday, which saw 977. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 8,096.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 315 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 269 in Peel Region, 81 in York Region, 64 in Ottawa, 32 in Durham Region and 30 in Hamilton.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 30 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,152 as seven more deaths were reported.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues