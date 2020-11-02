Durham police charge Pickering physiotherapist with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

PICKERING, Ont. — Police have charged a physiotherapist working at a Pickering, Ont., clinic with sexual assault.

Durham Region police say a 28-year-old woman went to the clinic for an appointment on Oct. 1.

They allege that the physiotherapist touched the woman inappropriately during her treatment.

Police say the physiotherapist, a 45-year-old Toronto man, was charged with sexual assault.

The force says it wants to ensure there are no other alleged victims.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.

2:16 Durham police search for suspect after incendiary devices left on Oshawa storefronts Durham police search for suspect after incendiary devices left on Oshawa storefronts

Advertisement