Crime

Durham police charge Pickering physiotherapist with sexual assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2020 2:19 pm
Police say the physiotherapist, a 45-year-old Toronto man, was charged with sexual assault.
Police say the physiotherapist, a 45-year-old Toronto man, was charged with sexual assault. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

PICKERING, Ont. — Police have charged a physiotherapist working at a Pickering, Ont., clinic with sexual assault.

Durham Region police say a 28-year-old woman went to the clinic for an appointment on Oct. 1.

They allege that the physiotherapist touched the woman inappropriately during her treatment.

Police say the physiotherapist, a 45-year-old Toronto man, was charged with sexual assault.

The force says it wants to ensure there are no other alleged victims.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
