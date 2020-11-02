Menu

Crime

RCMP investigate suspicious death in Pine Grove, N.S.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 3:06 pm
RCMP say they are investigating a suspicious death of a 57-year-old man from Pine Grove.
Nova Scotia RCMP say they are investigating the suspicious death of a 57-year-old man from Pine Grove.

Police say that at 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 30, they were called to a local hospital about a man who is believed to have incurred life-threatening injuries on Oct. 25 at a residence on Jippie Avenue in Pine Grove.

Read more: Hearing to review Halifax police actions before lockup cell death delayed 2 days

On Sunday, RCMP said that the man, Donny Lohnes, died as a result of his injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the N.S. Medical Examiner Office.

They ask anyone with information to contact Lunenburg RCMP.

