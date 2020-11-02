RCMP investigate suspicious death in Pine Grove, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are investigating the suspicious death of a 57-year-old man from Pine Grove.

Police say that at 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 30, they were called to a local hospital about a man who is believed to have incurred life-threatening injuries on Oct. 25 at a residence on Jippie Avenue in Pine Grove.

Read more: Hearing to review Halifax police actions before lockup cell death delayed 2 days

On Sunday, RCMP said that the man, Donny Lohnes, died as a result of his injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the N.S. Medical Examiner Office.

They ask anyone with information to contact Lunenburg RCMP.

0:16 RCMP release surveillance video of persons of interest connected to fisheries fire RCMP release surveillance video of persons of interest connected to fisheries fire

Advertisement