The calm before the storm: Heavy rain set to roll across B.C. South Coast

It’s a sunny start to the week for the South Coast but that is set to quickly change.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said while Monday is bright and mild, this is the calm before the storm.

“An intense Pacific front is generating rain and gusty wind on the North and Central B.C. Coast,” Madryga said Monday. “That same front will slide southwards today with rain sweeping into Central Vancouver by later this afternoon, and into the Lower Mainland later tonight.”

Madryga said the rain will be heaviest in Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning.

18:42 B.C. evening weather forecast: November 1 B.C. evening weather forecast: November 1

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region as between 50 and 70 millimetres of rain is expected to fall later Monday through Tuesday morning.

Madryga said the rainy weather will not last, however. It will dwindle on Thursday followed by sunnier but much cooler weather for Friday and next weekend.