Botched landing prompts flight delays at Kelowna airport Sunday night

A botched landing at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) prompted delays for arriving and departing flights on Sunday night, but operations have resumed normally as of Monday.
The airport says a Cessna 172 training aircraft landed short of the runway and in the grass at approximately 5 p.m.
“The lone occupant of the aircraft was treated by BC Ambulance for minor injuries and released,” the airport said in a news release.
The incident resulted in a “short closure” of the runway, YLW tweeted.
Passengers were urged to check their flight status at ylw.kelowna.ca
The airport added that operations have returned to normal.
Meanwhile, YLW also notified passengers of another COVID-19 exposure event.
Someone who tested positive for the virus was on WestJet flight 183 from Calgary to Kelowna on Oct. 30. The affected rows are 12 to18.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says passengers should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
A full list of flight exposures can be found here.
Comments