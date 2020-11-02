Menu

Canada

New COVID-19 case connected to outbreak at Kitchener elementary school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 12:02 pm
Severity of next COVID-19 wave depends on public

A fourth COVID-19 case has been connected to an outbreak at a Kitchener elementary school.

A staff member at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Elementary Catholic School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

Read more: 1st new COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region since August

Waterloo Public Health confirmed the case is connected to the outbreak that was announced at the school last week.

What does vitamin D have to do with COVID-19? A doctor answers our questions

“The affected person was already among the isolating individuals, so there is no further impact on the school,” WCDSB chief managing officer John Shewchuk told Global News in an email.

An outbreak was announced at the school last Thursday after three cases were confirmed to be connected from the same cohort.

Read more: Ontario reports 948 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

The affected classroom had already been dismissed due to the initial case, which was reported on Oct. 25 when a staff member tested positive.

An outbreak was also announced on Saturday at the Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge after two students from the same cohort tested positive.

