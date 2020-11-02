New COVID-19 case connected to outbreak at Kitchener elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

A fourth COVID-19 case has been connected to an outbreak at a Kitchener elementary school.

A staff member at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Elementary Catholic School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

Waterloo Public Health confirmed the case is connected to the outbreak that was announced at the school last week.

“The affected person was already among the isolating individuals, so there is no further impact on the school,” WCDSB chief managing officer John Shewchuk told Global News in an email.

An outbreak was announced at the school last Thursday after three cases were confirmed to be connected from the same cohort.

The affected classroom had already been dismissed due to the initial case, which was reported on Oct. 25 when a staff member tested positive.

An outbreak was also announced on Saturday at the Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge after two students from the same cohort tested positive.