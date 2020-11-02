Trenton Santa Claus parade cancelled due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Trenton’s annual Santa Claus parade has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“This was a very difficult decision to make as the Chamber has been organizing this event in our community since 1953,” said Suzanne Andrews, CEO at the Quinte West Chamber of Commerce.

Other municipalities are replacing their traditional Santa parade with reverse parades, where the floats stand still and the spectators drive by, but the Quinte West Chamber of Commerce said this was initially not approved by public health.

That decision was reversed recently, but after discussing how to hold such an event in Centennial Park with the city, it was decided that the event would not work.

“Controlling up to a 1000 cars driving through Centennial Park in a two-hour window and access for families without a car has made us continue to look for another way to connect with the kids this holiday season,” a statement from the chamber said.

Instead of a parade, the chamber will be hosting a Facebook live event on Nov. 29, where Santa will deliver special messages for local children, and show footage from previous events.

Letters for Santa that are usually collected at the parade can be dropped off at the special Santa mailboxes located outside the main Canada Post office on Front Street in Trenton, and in the Canada Post offices in Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart.

The Kinsmen Toy Drive is still collecting new toys only that can be dropped off at the new Station 1 fire hall.

Food donations can be made at the Trenton Care & Share Food Bank on Pelham Street.