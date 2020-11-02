Menu

Weather

Warm weather on the horizon for southern Manitoba: meteorologist

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 10:40 am
Melted snow pools at a storm drain as temperatures rise.
Melted snow pools at a storm drain as temperatures rise. Global News / File

The province may be in the midst of a battle with a record-breaking public health crisis, but at least there’s some good news for southern Manitoba this week.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Dave Carlson, at least on the weather front, “it’s going to be a good one.”

Read more: Looking back one year after Manitoba’s 2019 Thanksgiving storm

“It’s going to be really nice,” Carlson told 680 CJOB.

“Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday … it looks like we’re going to have highs in the double-digits, with some moderate west winds and lots of sunshine.

“Thursday is going to be our best day — maybe 15, 16 degrees or something like that.”

Carlson said the area has been living with northwesterly Arctic winds for the past few weeks — responsible for the recent cold, snowy conditions — but things are about to turn around for the better.

“This is just a change in direction of the wind in the upper atmosphere,” he said.

“It’s bringing in a warmer air mass and we’re reaping the benefits.”

