Warm weather on the horizon for southern Manitoba: meteorologist

The province may be in the midst of a battle with a record-breaking public health crisis, but at least there’s some good news for southern Manitoba this week.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Dave Carlson, at least on the weather front, “it’s going to be a good one.”

“It’s going to be really nice,” Carlson told 680 CJOB.

“Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday … it looks like we’re going to have highs in the double-digits, with some moderate west winds and lots of sunshine.

“Thursday is going to be our best day — maybe 15, 16 degrees or something like that.”

Carlson said the area has been living with northwesterly Arctic winds for the past few weeks — responsible for the recent cold, snowy conditions — but things are about to turn around for the better.

“This is just a change in direction of the wind in the upper atmosphere,” he said.

“It’s bringing in a warmer air mass and we’re reaping the benefits.”

