Crime

York region man charged with impaired driving in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 10:13 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged a Mount Albert man with impaired driving on Sunday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged a Mount Albert man with impaired driving on Sunday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A York region man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic complaint on Sunday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers responded to reports of a vehicle that was driving erractically, striking the shoulder of the road and crossing the centre line south of the village of Kinmount.

Officers located the suspect vehicle on Monck Road near Pinery Road. They determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

James Hubbard, 58, of Mount Albert, Ont., was charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2021.

